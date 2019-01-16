Spring Valley Crime: Disseminating Indecent Material

On January 16, 2019, the Spring Valley Police Department, with the assistance of the US Marshalls service, arrested Waldemar Gonzalez, age 41, from Co-op City in the Bronx. An investigation revealed that Mr. Gonzalez sent several indecent photographs and videos of himself to a 14-year-old victim, as well as offerred to met the victim for sexual purposes.

Mr. Gonzalez was charged with eight felont counts of disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree and was arraigned in Spring Valley Justice Court before the Honorable Judge Desir. He was held on $50,000 bail and transported to the Rockland County Jail.