THREE CHARGED IN MOB-CONTROLLED SPORTS BETTING OPERATION

“Operation Little Rock” Charges Defendants with Enterprise Corruption and Promoting Gambling; Search Warrants Executed in New York, New Jersey

DA’S PRESS RELEASE

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece today announced the filing of criminal charges against three individuals for allegedly running an illegal gambling ring and money laundering operation in Rockland County that took in millions of dollars over many years by accepting wagers on various sporting events, including professional and college football. According to the felony complaint, the highly sophisticated criminal enterprise was controlled by purported members of organized crime.

Acting District Attorney Gilleece said, “These arrests close down a highly lucrative gambling operation that benefitted organized crime with large amounts of money every year. Make no mistake: illegal sports betting is by no means a victimless crime. Its proceeds underwrite more insidious forms of corruption, such as racketeering, drug trafficking and loan sharking. I want to commend the detectives, federal agents and our out-of-state partners who, together with the Rockland County District Attorney’s prosecutors, brought this trio to justice.”

John Andriello (DOB 05/01/53) of 260 North Lincoln Street, Pearl River, New York, Marco Minuto (DOB 09/20/58) of 4 Revere Court, Old Tappan, New Jersey and Brian Levine (DOB 02/13/70) of 54C Forest Dr. Garnerville, New York were arrested on Friday, January 11 and arraigned in the Town of Orangetown Court in Orangeburg. The defendants are all charged with Enterprise Corruption, a class “B” Felony, and Promoting Gambling in the First Degree, a class “E” Felony. They each face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Acting District Attorney Gilleece said that the probe leading to the arrests began several years ago when detectives from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit developed information about a mob-run gambling ring operating in Rockland County, New York and launched a joint investigation with the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, the FBI, Town of Clarkstown Police, Town of Orangetown Police, Village of Spring Valley Police, Village of Piermont Police, as well as the Bergen County and Cape May County Prosecutors Offices in New Jersey. The investigation included physical surveillance, intelligence information and court-authorized electronic eavesdropping.

Together, Minuto and Andriello allegedly managed the ring’s day-to-day operations, settling bettor disputes, authorizing and accounting the debts and payouts and supervising numerous, lower-ranking employees. Search warrants executed at their homes recovered evidence of the gambling operation.

Acting District Attorney Gilleece said customers placed online bets, with runners responsible for “squaring up” or “settling up” with the bettors by collecting and paying out money owed. The cash collected was handed up to the members running the enterprise. Acting District Attorney Gilleece says the investigation is continuing.