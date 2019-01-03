Joint Statement From Carlucci & Abinanti on Governor Cuomo’s Veto of The Toll Payer Protection Act

New City, NY – Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti (D-Greenburgh/Mt. Pleasant) released the following joint statement on Governor Cuomo’s decision to veto the Toll Payer Protection Act on Friday (12/28) night:

“We are disappointed the Governor vetoed the Toll Payer Protection Act. Now drivers are left vulnerable to an unfair cashless toll system. As a result, drivers will still not get timely bills, they will face exorbitant penalties, and they could be victimized by vehicle registration suspensions. We welcome discussions with the Governor to fix the cashless toll billing system.”