STONY POINT DWI & CPCS

DWI & UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Jose Negron, age 27, of Stony Point, NY, was arrested for DWI, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Contempt (Violation of Order or Protection), and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. The defendant was observed by a detective assigned to a STOP DWI detail speeding in a vehicle and crossing the double yellow line on West Main St in Stony Point. The defendant drove into a driveway and attempted to walk away from the detective. He was detained and refused to submit to any field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWI based on the detective’s investigation and was found to possess over 20 grams of marijuana. He was also in violation of a Stay Away Order of Protection for being at the location he was stopped. He was processed and arraigned before the Stony Point Magistrate and was released on $500 bail and is due back in court January 10.

CPCS

James, R. Rose, age 27, of North Liberty Drive, Stony Point NY, was arrested for CPCS 7th (Criminal Possession Controlled Substance), Class A Misd. The defendant was observed by a Patrol Officer attempting to inject heroin in his arm on a public bench near Knight’s Corner off Tomkins Ave., Stony Point. Upon further investigation, 23 baggies of heroin were recovered. The Defendant was placed under arrest for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. He was processed at Stony Point Police Department and released with an Appearance Ticket to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on March 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.