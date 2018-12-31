Orangetown Suspends Overnight Parking Ban for New Year’s Eve to Discourage Drunk Driving

Warmer temperatures overnight will mitigate any risk of road obstruction

PRESS RELEASE

On New Year’s Eve, revelers across the town and county will be both driving to their destination and drinking once there. In order to discourage those ringing in the New Year from getting back in their cars once finished, the Town of Orangetown will not be enforcing its seasonal overnight parking ban overnight on December 31, 2018 into the morning of January 1, 2019.

“It’s our responsibility to keep the roads as safe as possible, and keeping folks who have had too much to drink off of them – especially on a night when so many are having a bit too much – is one big way to do so,” said Orangetown Supervisor Chris Day, “Fortunately, with the support of our Police Department, tonight’s suspension of our seasonal overnight parking ban will let us do exactly that.”

Orangetown’s overnight parking ban runs seasonally from November 15 to April 15 and is in place to ensure that roadways are kept clear in the event of inclement weather and snow. The warmer the temperatures predicted for the overnight period tonight make this exception in the interest of public safety both possible and beneficial.

“So please, call a cab or crash at your friend’s house tonight once the party winds down, but don’t feel the need to get that car moved, because we won’t be bothering you about it,” Supervisor Day concluded.