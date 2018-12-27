Three stores cited for failing alcohol sale compliance check

FROM RAMAPO PD

On December 20, 2018, the Ramapo Police Department, in conjunction with the Rockland County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (S.P.C.C.), conducted an alcohol sale compliance check of businesses located in the Town of Ramapo. An undercover agent who is less than 21 years old, the legal drinking age, attempted to purchase alcohol from businesses throughout the town without providing identification. The following businesses were in compliance and should be commended for their diligence:

· 7-Eleven- 28 Rte. 59, Suffern, NY

· Super Seven- 75 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY

· J Evans Wines and Liquors- 1621 Rte. 202, Pomona, NY

· Look and Pick (Guzzles)- 362 N Main St, Hillcrest, NY

· 7-Eleven- 294 N Main St, Hillcrest, NY

· Cresthill Wine and Liquors- 285 N Main St, Hillcrest, NY

*Hayward’s Market, 59 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY was cited for allowing the sale of alcohol to an underage undercover. An employee of the store, age 25, was charged with prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor, an ABC Law violation. The employee was released on his/her own recognizance pending a future court appearance in the Village of Sloatsburg Justice Court.

*Stop and Shop Supermarket, 1581 Rte. 202, Pomona, NY was also cited for selling to an underage undercover. An employee, age 21, was charged with the same violation and was released pending a future court appearance in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

*Bravo Supermarket, 289 N Main St, Hillcrest, NY was also cited for selling alcohol to an underage undercover. An employee of the store, age 43, was charged and released pending a future court appearance in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.