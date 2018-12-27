“Sky- Earth- Water- Peace & Freedom”: A Choral Concert with the Rockland Camerata

On Sunday, January 20, 2019, 3:00 pm, the Rockland Camerata, under the direction of Matthew Rupcich, invites you to our presentation of Sky- Earth- Water- Peace & Freedom. Included will be the stirring music of Gjeilo, Esenvald, Campbell, Stroope, Whitacre, Houston, Dilworth, Eiler, and Halley, with a string quartet, piano, and a bass/guitar/ trio.

The Concert will be held at the Threefold Educational Center Auditorium, 260 Hungry Hollow Road, 260 Hungry Hollow Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY. A delicious reception will follow.

Admission: $20 Adults, Free for Students Under 18 and Children. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 845-641-9432. For more information you may email info@rocklandcamerata.org. For more information about the Rockland Camerata go to: www.rocklandcamerata.org



Who We Are: The Rockland Camerata is an ensemble of approximately 36 voices whose mission is to promote the development of musical skill, knowledge, and passion while presenting to its audience the ever-expanding choral repertoire by performing in a variety of venues. The Rockland Camerata was founded in 1978 by Dr. William H. Reese and incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in 1980.