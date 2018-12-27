MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE URI CLINTON NAMED PRESIDENT & COO OF NEW YORK’S EMPIRE CITY CASINO

Clinton will oversee daily operations at Yonkers resort, continue role in Company’s development efforts

MGM PRESS RELEASE

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) announced today that it has appointed Uri Clinton President & Chief Operating Officer of Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York.

In his new role, Uri will oversee daily operations at Empire City and provide strategic direction and leadership for the property. For the past several years, Uri has managed MGM Resorts’ efforts to explore development opportunities in Connecticut and New York, and he will maintain an active role in these development efforts.

“Uri’s proven leadership and wide range of skills have been instrumental in the Company’s development efforts in New York and Connecticut, and he will continue to build on those successes with this new role,” said MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle. “Empire City is already known for its world-class integrated gaming, racing and dining experience, and we are thrilled to welcome Empire City to the MGM Resorts family. We look forward to further solidifying MGM Resorts’ presence as the entertainment leader on the East Coast and in the New York City region.”

Uri joined MGM Resorts as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel in 2014 and was promoted to Senior Vice President and Legal Counsel in 2016. During this time, he provided legal advice and counseling on gaming jurisdictions before transitioning to Global Development in 2018. Prior to joining the Company, Uri held leadership roles in legal affairs with several companies, including Baha Mar, Ltd., Multimedia Games, Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Uri holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, received a juris doctorate from Gonzaga University School of Law and received a master’s degree in Management from Vanderbilt University.

Uri will assume his new role at Empire City in January, upon closing of acquisition and completion of licensing requirements.