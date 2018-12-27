Jaffee, Day, Carlucci Announce New Speed Limit Reduction on Route 9W in Palisades

(Pearl River, NY) –Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee (D-Suffern), Orangetown Supervisor Chris Day (R-Orangetown), and Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) today announced their joint bipartisan efforts to create a reduction in the speed limit on Route 9W in Palisades. At the request of Palisades’ residents, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) performed a full review of the speed limit on Route 9W from the New York / New Jersey State Line to just north of Rockland Road in Palisades. Following the review, the NYSDOT determined that a 40 MPH speed limit will be established.

Motorists are being asked to take notice of the speed limit, which will soon be lowered from 45 to 40. The new speed limit will be strongly enforced by the Orangetown Police Department.