OMBUDSMAN ALERT JOINS ADVOCATES FOR HIGHWAY AND AUTO SAFETY TO DECLARE DECEMBER 2018 AS “NATIONAL DRUGGED AND DRUNK DRIVING PREVENTION MONTH”

We urge State and Federal Lawmakers to keep Holiday Travelers Safe by Advancing Proven and Available Safety Solutions as follows:

Strengthening state impaired driving laws, boosting research and funding to learn more about drug-impaired driving, and ensuring that proven crash avoidance safety technologies are standard in all vehicles are steps that could be taken today to help keep families safe.At both the state and federal levels certain specific .”actions suggested below should seriously be considered.

“Advocates” and Ombudsman Alert both note that motor vehicle crashes constitute a “deadly epidemic” since “In 2017 alone, 37,133 people died in motor vehicle crashes. Of these fatalities 10,847 resulted from crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers. Drunk driving remains the largest single contributor to road fatalities, followed by lack of seat belt use and speeding. With the holiday season already underway and more families expected to hit the road throughout December, it’s crucial for policymakers to prioritize effective, available tools to prevent crashes now.”

OMBUDSMAN ALERT and the ADVOCATES for HIGHWAY AND AUTO SAFETY “congratulates Utah’s legislature and Governor Gary Herbert for enacting the nation’s first .05 percent BAC law which will take effect this month, a FITTING UPGRADE coinciding with National Drugged and Drunk Driving Prevention Month!”

We encourage all states, in particular, New York State, to follow Utah’s leadership and pass a .05 percent BAC law. OMBUDSMAN ALERT calls upon Senator David Carlucci as well as Assemblypersons Ellen Jaffee and Ken Zebrowski to immediately propose such legislation.

Ombudsman Alert also encourages our Congresswoman Nita Lowey to take whatever action that is available at the federal level(including denial of federal funding to non-compliant states) if action is not taken at the state level to pass such. a.05 percent BAC law.

