Mid-Hudson Regional Council earns “Top Performer” status after final funding round for 2018

By Kathy Kahn

Rockland has benefitted from Consolidated Funding Application grants to the tune of $87.1 million in the final 2018 round of grants awarded by the NYS Regional Economic Development Council’s Consolidated Funding program, announced December 19 in Albany.

Rockland, part of the seven county Mid-Hudson Region, got off to a slow start when the 10 Councils were first formed in 2011, but to date, it has been selected for a fourth time as a “Top Performer” when it comes to attracting new or existing business in the region to apply for funds to help expand or improve services and create new jobs.

Hats off to the following award recipients:

Caribbean Food Delights, Inc., Tappan, a103,000 sq. ft. food manufacturing facility will receive a total of $2.75 million, expanding its footprint by adding a second floor to its current footprint, as well as machinery and equipment for two new production lines.

Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC’s Orangeburg manufacturing site will receive $89,000 to provide training in lean manufacturing and personnel training.

JAWANIO, New City, currently expanding its headquarters, will receive $100,000 to provide workforce training, focusing on green commercial cleaning and direct support professional training.

Garner Historic District, West Haverstraw, will receive $40,000 to create a strategic plan for its adaptive reuse project to help transform the industrial complex into a hub for arts and entertainment.

Rockland County Sewer District-Its Sewer District #1, servicing the Towns of Clarkstown, Stony Point, Village of Suffern will receive $62,000 to complete a study on financial opportunities and long-term regional partnerships that hope to result in a countywide wastewater consolidation.

Rockland County Soil & Water Conservation District-The County’s MS4 Mapping will receive $400,000 to study the expansion of the Stormwater Consortium’s municipal mapping program. All 24 of the regulated MS4 communities will participate, with an eye towards enhancing monitoring and reporting, as well as focus on restoring and rehabilitating existing stormwater systems.

Village of Haverstraw-The village will receive $262,500 to design and construct shoreline improvement to the former Chair Factory Site and Bowline Pond, advancing the village’s waterfront revitalization program.

Village of Nyack-The village will receive $401,700 to construct a walkway along the Hudson to connect Memorial Park to the Marina, partnering with a private developer who will contribute funding towards continuing the pedestrian pathway.

Village of Piermont-The village will receive $60,000 to update both its local zoning and building codes to incorporate climate change resiliency to ensure the village can mitigate impacts on its shoreline.

Rockland will also share in a $103,862 Dove Art Trail Legacy Connector Project linking the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival in Sullivan County, creating thematic itineraries and travel packages. It shares this grant with Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester.

At the Rockland Business Association’s December 13 luncheon, Empire State Development Regional Director, Meghan Taylor, applauded the efforts the RBA has put into reaching out to businesses to apply for the statewide grant program, giving kudos to Samuels for being an ardent advocate for the county. “Al Samuels is on the Executive Committee and actively engaged. He’s well-respected by members of the Council for his regional vision. Samuels followed up by telling members and guests, “You do NOT have to be a member of the RBA to apply for a grant, tax credit or low-interest loan through this program.”

Samuels urged business owners, both large and small, to contact the Rockland Economic Development Corporation or the RBA to see if they are eligible for consideration in the new calendar year.