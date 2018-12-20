In Ramapo, Parks are Open to All!

By Supervisor Michael B. Specht

Ramapo is home to eighteen beautiful parks. Parks which are open to all. Some towns have chosen to restrict usage of their parks, by enacting residency requirements. In Ramapo, we’ve instead chosen to improve our parks, making them more welcoming for residents and non-residents alike. This summer, my administration was pleased to cut the ribbon at our brand new “Bark Park” at Clark Park on Campbell Road in the Village of Airmont. It has been a major hit for people and their furry friends. I would like to invite everyone to enjoy Bark Park or any of our other great parks during this holiday season. Here is a list of them:

Herb Reisman Sports Complex

Little League field, baseball/ softball field, soccer/football field, sand volleyball courts, 2 basketball courts, paved walking path, picnic pavilion, restrooms, fields illuminated for night use.

920 Route 45, Pomona, NY

845.362.7571

Eugene Levy Memorial Park

Children’s playground, two handball courts, exercise trail, paths for jogging and walking, nature area and bathrooms.

920 Route 45, Pomona, NY

845.354.3901

Willow Tree Park

Pond for fishing, nature area, walking and jogging path.

Willow Tree Road, Wesley Hills, NY

Orchard Hills Park

Playground, two tennis courts, two handball courts, ball field and basketball hoops.

Pilgrim Lane, Monsey, NY

Manny Weldler Park

Eight tennis courts, four handball courts, four ball fields, children’s playground, nature area, bathrooms, walking and jogging paths.

148 West Maple Ave, Monsey, NY

845.356.3933

Clark Park

Four Hard tennis courts, picnic tables, children’s playground, accessible bath-rooms, basketball court.

59 Campbell Avenue, Suffern, NY

Fredrick J. Rella Little League Fields

Three ball fields, restrooms.

Annette Lane, Tallman, NY

Children’s Park

4 Sand filled tennis courts, 4 handball courts, ball field, playground, bathrooms, nature area, pond, paths for jogging, walking and biking, basketball court.

60 Grotke Rd., Spring Valley

845.732.9234

Harry Reiss Park

Walking path and Nature Play Trail for children.

Blauvelt Road, Monsey, NY

Bon-Aire Park

Children’s playground, two tennis courts, basketball courts and bocce courts.

Campbell Ave. and Bon-Aire Circle, Suffern, NY

Small, Neighborhood Parks

Dawn Lane: Nature area. Directions: Cherry Lane to Blossom Road; turn right on Dawn Lane

Lorna Lane: Basketball court, children’s playground.

Sandy Brook: Nature area. Directions: New Hempstead Road to Pennington Way, right on Sandy Brook Drive

Besen Park: Ball field, basketball court, playground.

Capital Park: Nature Area. Directions: Route 45 to Pine Brook Road

Adar Court: Children’s playground. Directions: Park Ave. to West Central

Elm Street: Children’s playground. Directions: Union to Twin to Elm St.