In Ramapo, Parks are Open to All!

By Supervisor Michael B. Specht
Ramapo is home to eighteen beautiful parks. Parks which are open to all. Some towns have chosen to restrict usage of their parks, by enacting residency requirements. In Ramapo, we’ve instead chosen to improve our parks, making them more welcoming for residents and non-residents alike. This summer, my administration was pleased to cut the ribbon at our brand new “Bark Park” at Clark Park on Campbell Road in the Village of Airmont. It has been a major hit for people and their furry friends. I would like to invite everyone to enjoy Bark Park or any of our other great parks during this holiday season. Here is a list of them:
Herb Reisman Sports Complex
Little League field, baseball/ softball field, soccer/football field, sand volleyball courts, 2 basketball courts, paved walking path, picnic pavilion, restrooms, fields illuminated for night use.
920 Route 45, Pomona, NY
845.362.7571
Eugene Levy Memorial Park
Children’s playground, two handball courts, exercise trail, paths for jogging and walking, nature area and bathrooms.
920 Route 45, Pomona, NY
845.354.3901
Willow Tree Park
Pond for fishing, nature area, walking and jogging path.
Willow Tree Road, Wesley Hills, NY
Orchard Hills Park
Playground, two tennis courts, two handball courts, ball field and basketball hoops.
Pilgrim Lane, Monsey, NY
Manny Weldler Park
Eight tennis courts, four handball courts, four ball fields, children’s playground, nature area, bathrooms, walking and jogging paths.
148 West Maple Ave, Monsey, NY
845.356.3933
Clark Park
Four Hard tennis courts, picnic tables, children’s playground, accessible bath-rooms, basketball court.
59 Campbell Avenue, Suffern, NY
Fredrick J. Rella Little League Fields
Three ball fields, restrooms.
Annette Lane, Tallman, NY
Children’s Park
4 Sand filled tennis courts, 4 handball courts, ball field, playground, bathrooms, nature area, pond, paths for jogging, walking and biking, basketball court.
60 Grotke Rd., Spring Valley
845.732.9234
Harry Reiss Park
Walking path and Nature Play Trail for children.
Blauvelt Road, Monsey, NY
Bon-Aire Park
Children’s playground, two tennis courts, basketball courts and bocce courts.
Campbell Ave. and Bon-Aire Circle, Suffern, NY
Small, Neighborhood Parks
Dawn Lane: Nature area. Directions: Cherry Lane to Blossom Road; turn right on Dawn Lane
Lorna Lane: Basketball court, children’s playground.
Sandy Brook: Nature area. Directions: New Hempstead Road to Pennington Way, right on Sandy Brook Drive
Besen Park: Ball field, basketball court, playground.
Capital Park: Nature Area. Directions: Route 45 to Pine Brook Road
Adar Court: Children’s playground. Directions: Park Ave. to West Central
Elm Street: Children’s playground. Directions: Union to Twin to Elm St.