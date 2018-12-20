Hometown Happenings: Walking in a Winter Wonderland

By Supervisor George Hoehmann

Last week we kicked off our second annual Winter Wonderland at Congers Lake Memorial Park. Over a thousand residents enjoyed the activities and LED light displays. It couldn’t have been a more perfect night, with huge puffy snowflakes falling from the sky, the temperature not too cold, families spending quality time during the holiday season. It was like a Hallmark movie scene!

Residents enjoyed lots of activities from horse drawn wagon rides, Santa Clause on the fire truck, ice carving demonstrations, roasting s’mores over the fire by the lake and a giant Lego train village inside.

You can continue to enjoy the LED light display and other holiday activities throughout the month. Come on out any night from 5:00pm – 9:45PM until January 1st. The horse drawn wagon rides will be there again on Thursday, December 20th and Friday, December 28th. The flashlight candy cane hunt, originally scheduled for December 21st, is rescheduled for the 28th due to anticipated heavy rains. Grab your flashlights and bag and join us as we search for hidden candy canes. Santa will make a visit to enjoy the cookies and hot cocoa after the hunt. No fee and no registration required.

Also, for the first time ever, we will have fireworks over Congers Lake on December 27th at 7:00PM, immediately following the Matty Roxx children’s concert at 6pm. It should be another magical night!

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season surrounds us, it is heartwarming to see people of all ages come together at the beautiful Congers Lake for some holiday fun. It reminds me of what a great place Clarkstown is to live and what a wonderful community we have. As we prepare for the holidays, I hope you take some time to visit all we have to offer at Congers Lake. Come take a walk in our very own Winter Wonderland.

Happy Holidays to all of you and your families and best wishes for the new year!