THRUWAY AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES CASHLESS TOLLING AT FINAL FIXED-PRICE TOLL BARRIERS ON NYS THRUWAY TO BE COMPLETED BY DEC. 21 

New Rochelle (I-95) and Spring Valley (I-87 – Commercial Only) Toll Barriers Will Become Thruway’s Sixth and Seventh All Cashless Tolling Locations Across Its 570-Mile System; Both Barriers Service Approximately 22 Million Vehicles Each Year

The New York State Thruway Authority today announced cashless tolling at the final two fixed-price barriers on the New York State Thruway will be completed by Dec. 21.

Cashless tolling at the Spring Valley Toll Barrier (I-87 – Commercial Only) will go live the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 19 into the morning of Thursday, Dec. 20, weather dependent. The conversion of cashless tolling at the New Rochelle Toll Barrier (I-95) will take place in the overnight hours beginning Thursday, Dec. 20 into Friday, Dec. 21, weather dependent.

Announced in June 2018, cashless tolling will be fully implemented at all seven of the Thruway’s fixed-price barriers by the end of 2018. In addition to the New Rochelle and Spring Valley Toll Barriers, the Thruway Authority’s other cashless tolling barriers include the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (I-87/I-287), North and South Grand Island Bridges (I-190), Harriman Toll Barrier (I-87), and Yonkers Toll Barrier (I-87).

The conversion to cashless tolling is expected to save commuters approximately 200 minutes annually.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, “The conversion of the final two barriers mark a significant milestone as the implementation of cashless tolling continues on the NYS Thruway system-wide by the end of 2020. As this historic transition progresses, we urge motorists to sign up for E-ZPass, the most convenient and cost-effective way to pay tolls along the Thruway and across the state.”

When cashless tolling is fully operational, motorists traveling through the New Rochelle and Spring Valley Toll Barriers will drive under a gantry with state-of-the-art sensors and cameras that read E-ZPass tags and capture license plate images so vehicles no longer have to stop to pay the toll.

Vehicles with E-ZPass tags are automatically charged and vehicles without E-ZPass tags will have their license plate image captured and a toll bill will be mailed to the registered owner of each vehicle. Customers who pay using Tolls By Mail will pay the same toll rate as previously paid by cash customers, and E-ZPass customers with New York accounts will continue to receive a five percent discount.

Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Toll Barrier is for commercial traffic and passenger vehicles hauling a trailer only, and is located on I-87 north approximately one mile north of the exit 14A (New Jersey – Garden State Parkway). In 2017, more than 1.6 million commercial vehicles traveled through the Spring Valley Toll Plaza. Of all toll transactions at the Spring Valley toll plaza in 2017, 91 percent were paid using E-ZPass, the highest E-ZPass penetration rate on the New York State Thruway.

When cashless tolling goes live at the Spring Valley Toll Barrier, commercial traffic without an E-ZPass tag will no longer have to exit to pay a toll. Barriers will be installed to block access to the former toll plaza until it’s removed.

As the transition to all cashless tolling continues on the Thruway system-wide by the end of 2020, motorists are encouraged to sign up for E-ZPass. All drivers, no matter of residency, can sign up for a New York E-ZPass account at www.E-ZPassNY.com; at E-ZPass Customer Service Centers; or by calling the E-ZPass Toll Free Customer Service Center at 1-800-333-TOLL (8655). E-ZPass On-the-Go tags can be purchased at 26 Thruway Service Areas system-wide, more than 800 locations across the state including select grocery and convenience stores and government offices, state-operated DMV offices, and select cash toll lanes across the Thruway’s 570-mile system.

Tolls By Mail will be used to collect toll payment from those without E-ZPass. Motorists are required to maintain updated address information with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers who receive a bill can pay it online in a few short steps at the Tolls By Mail website (www.tollsbymailny.com), by mail or over the phone, and payment options include check, credit card or direct withdrawal from a bank account. Customers who call **826 from most mobile devices will receive a text message with a link to the Tolls By Mail website and information on how to set up a “Pay Toll Now” account.

E-ZPass customers are encouraged to sign up for Mobile Alerts to receive email and/or text messages of important information regarding their E-ZPass account. Notifications are sent for low balances, failed payments, successful replenishments, increased replenishment amounts, and payment method expirations.

Customers can login to their account at www.e-zpassny.com, go to Account Profile, and opt-in to Mobile Alerts. Customers must have an email address and/or cell phone number listed on their account.