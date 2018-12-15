REY TRAINING CENTER: Fitness & Self-Defense Gym Opens in Downtown Pearl River

Offering Top Flight Instruction in Personal Fitness & Self Defense

Rey Training Center is a private facility offering group fitness, self defense, and personal training. Rey is owned and operated by brothers, Michael and Thomas Reynolds.

Michael has 20+yrs of martial arts experience in many different styles and systems. He has been inducted into several martial arts hall of fames. He has a PHD in Martial Arts Philosophy and Science and he holds certifications in police defensive tactics and military close quarter combatives.

Thomas is a decorated combat vet who served with 1st marine reconnaissance BN and was the tip of the spear during the initial invasion of Iraq. He was deployed twice to Iraq and attended multiple high risk courses as a private military contractor. He is currently with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. He works with gangs and is working to one day go to major crimes division. He owns a threat assessment and risk consulting firm called BRS, INC. His firm has provided services to affluent dignitaries, celebrities, athletes, and fortune 500 individuals.

Both brothers have an extensive background in high risk security and risk management. Michael and Thomas have combined their expertise and experience to give you the best training out there.

They believe both fitness and self defense are two major factors to living a healthy life.

Rey is broken into three programs REYCOM, REYFIT, REYLAX and offers specialized classes in Combatives, Boxing, Kickboxing, Bootcamp, Yoga, Tai Chi, and more. Rey will also bring exciting seminars and workshops that will include special guests such as members from the special operations community, intelligence fields, professional UFC fighters, law enforcement officers and more.

Rey offers special discounts to military, first responders, and teachers. Visit reytrainingcenter.com for more information or call 845-920-8700.

Rey Training Center is located at 44 East Central, Pearl River, NY 10925.