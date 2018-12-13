Two Charged w Felony Drug Possession in Clarkstown

FROM CPD

On December 8, 2018 at 1:20 p.m., the Clarkstown Police Department responded to Nyack Hospital for a stabbing victim who had walked into the emergency room. Responding patrol officers interviewed the male victim, who was accompanied by a female friend. Both parties were not forthcoming with the circumstances of the incident that resulted in the male being stabbed.

The investigation revealed the car that was driven by the female friend contained felony weight of cocaine. The car was registered to the female. Both parties were taken into custody for the possession of controlled substance.

The female was identified as Denise Christensen, 53, of Pearl River and the male was identified as Carl Mason, 29, of Sparkill. Christensen was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth (felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance cocaine fifth (felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh (misdemeanor). Mason was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance third (felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh (misdemeanor).

Christensen was transported to police headquarters for processing and Mason remained in Nyack Hospital in protective custody. Christensen was arraigned at Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $2,000. She was transported to Rockland County Jail and will return to court on December 12, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.