TIMELINES 12/13/18

Stormy Daniels to Pay 75% of Trump Lawyer Fees

According to a Fox News article, Stormy Daniels has to pay President Trump almost $300,000 in legal fee. On Tuesday December 11, a U.S. District Court Judge ordered Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to pay $292,052.33 to cover Trump’s attorneys’ fees totally 75 percent of his total legal bill. Trump’s lawyers originally asked for nearly $800,00 in fees and penalties from Daniels.

Cohen Sentenced to 3 Years

Michael Cohen, Trump’s one-time fixer, is headed to prison in response to his crimes which include arranging a hush money payment. Cohen’s sentence for evading $1.4 million in taxes, lying about Trump’s Russia business dealings and violating campaign-finance laws is three years in prison. Cohen told a judge, “Time and time again, I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds rather than listen to my own inner voice and my moral compass.” Cohen is the first of Trump’s inner circle to implicate him in a crime. He was ordered to report to prison on March 6.

Hopkins Researchers Believe Psychedelic Mushrooms Can Treat Mental Illnesses

Johns Hopkins University researchers are recommending psilocybin, the active compound in hallucinogenic mushrooms, be used for medical use. The recommendation to change it from a Schedule I drug, to a Schedule IV drug, comes after a reviewing the safety and abuse of the drug being medically administered. Before the FDA can even reclassify it, extensive trials and studies are required which can take up to 5 years. Researchers believe the drug can one day treat depression and anxiety, and help people stop smoking.

Major Lawsuits Coming at Mueller and News Outlets

Jerome Corsi, a conservative author, is suing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team for allegedly illegally searching Corsi’s phone records and leaking grand jury information.

Joe Arpaio, the former Phoenix-area sheriff, is suing three news organizations for $300 million. Arpaio claims CNN, Huffington Post and Rolling Stone Magazine all inaccurately referenced his criminal case which have hurt his chances at running in a 2020 election. Arpaio believes the news outlets published statements known to be erroneous.

Town Reps Meet About Nyack College Property Future

Earlier this month a meeting at County Executive Ed Day’s office lead to discussions about the future of the Nyack College property. Supervisors from Clarkstown and Orangetown, the mayors from Nyack and South Nyack as well as representatives from the Rockland County Planning Department, Nyack College and the college’s commercial real estate firm. This meeting is the first of many aimed at discussing the campus property development. The first announcement regarding the college’s Rockland departure came out in early November.