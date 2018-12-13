ORANGETOWN UNVEILS DESIGN PLANS FOR NEW TOWN HALL

At Tuesday’s Town Board Meeting, Town Supervisor Chris Day unveiled designs for a new Town Hall building. The current Town Hall was constructed in 1961, never updated, and has substantial structural issues. The cost to repair the current structure would be equal to the amount it would cost to build a new one.

Building a new Town Hall on the same property, connected to the Police Department by an atrium, would allow the Town to consolidate departmental operations and to sell the building on Greenbush Road, where the Orangetown Building Department is currently located, which could in turn generate at least $50,000 a year in utility savings plus the profit from a sale.

“In short, we either spend millions of dollars to try and prop up an outdated, inefficient structure beyond its lifespan, or we build a new building the right way so the Town is able to operate in a proper space for generations,” said Supervisor Day.

The town will need to issue a full design and engineering RFP, and if the Town Board moves forward on the construction plan, it would take approximately 4-5 years for the project to be completed. Please visit our website to view the initial building design plans for the anticipated new Town Hall facility as well as a copy of the public presentation which discusses the current condition of Town Hall, potential next steps, and draws a cost comparison between bonding for repairs and capital improvements to the existing Town Hall Building with that of potential new construction.

PRESS RELEASE FROM TOWN OF ORANGETOWN