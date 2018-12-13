OMBUDSMAN ALERT: BREAKING NEWS: CONGRESSWOMAN NITA LOWEY JOINS WITH CONGRESSWOMAN JAN SCHAKOWSKY(Ill.) TO INTRODUCE THE “SELF DRIVE Act”

By Dr. Louis Alpert

Ombudsman Alert is honored to be included in the announcement of the breaking news of the proposal of the “SELF DRIVE” Act, designed to help ensure the safety of the many thousands of autonomous vehicles planned to be unleashed on America’s highways in the not-too-distant future!

Over the last two years Ombudsman Alert actively communicated with each of these two Congresswomen on matters concerning automotive safety along with my affiliates in Ralph Nader’s Center for Auto Safety and Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, resulting in several successfully passed legislative bills improving auto safety on our highways for regularly driven autos.

More recently, over the last 12 months, Ombudsman Alert actively participated in national webinars that examined the possible dangers of introducing autonomous vehicles (both cars and trucks). Ombudsman Alert communicated the results of these webinars and their emphasis on the critical need for improving the safety of these proposed autonomous vehicles.

Both Congresswomen Schakowsky and Lowey just sent me their statements on this critical introduction of the SELF DRIVE Act, which I quote as follows:

SCHAKOWSKY STATEMENT ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE LEGISLATION:

“Given the coming boom of autonomous vehicles on our nation’s roads, it is important that Republicans and Democrats work together to provide a national framework that recognizes the impacts of this emerging new technology and ensures the safety of all Americans. I thank my friend and colleague Bob Latta for engaging me on a bi-partisan basis to craft the SELF DRIVE Act, legislation that I hope can be a starting point for transparent improvements in consultation with the Senate. We need to act carefully – working with consumer advocates and industry representatives–and take the time needed to get it right.”

CONGRESSWOMAN NITA LOWEY STATEMENT ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE LEGISLATION:

“All Americans deserve safe access to our nation’s highways. That is why i am proud to support the SELF DRIVE Act, a bill that would establish a federal role in ensuring the safety of automated vehicles-a necessary, common-sense step in improving safety on our roads for drivers and pedestrians alike.”

