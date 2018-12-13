NANUET WOMAN GRADUATES BASIC TRAINING

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Kahzonnie A. Cruz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airwoman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Cruz is the daughter of Kassandra Weston of Niskayuna, NY, and John Cruz of Nanuet, NY.