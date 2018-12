December 13th, 6pm



Opening night and lighting of the tree. We will be roasting s’mores, horse drawn wagon rides, bounce house, Santa, lego train display and more. Light refreshments will be available.

The Winter Wonderland LED Light Display will be open daily from December 13th through January 1st from 5pm to 9:45pm. Bundle up and come take a stroll through our beautiful park and enjoy the holiday light display.