CLARKSTOWN DOCTOR CONVICTED OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe today announced that Dr. Hiten Lakhani (DOB 03/10/68) of 16 Pepperidge Drive, New City, New York has been convicted after a jury trial of:

One count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, a class “A” Misdemeanor District Attorney Zugibe said, “As a doctor, the defendant was keenly aware of how harmful his actions would be to his young victim. This sexual predator now has the possibility of going to jail as a result of his depraved behavior.”

In August 2012, Lakhani engaged in sexual contact with a child less than 14 years old that was known to him.

The defendant is an ophthalmologist with offices at 445 Route 304, Bardonia, New York.

Lakhani faces a maximum of one year in local jail when he appears in court for sentencing on April 15, 2019.

Based upon his conviction, the defendant will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act (Megan’s Law).

This case was prosecuted by Stefanie Schera of the Special Victims’ Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.