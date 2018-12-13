Advisory: Measles Numbers Update

COUNTY OF ROCKLAND PRESS RELEASE

There is no change in the number of confirmed case numbers from yesterday. There are still 91 confirmed cases of measles within Rockland County. There are now only four suspected cases that the Rockland County Department of Health is continuing to investigate, down from eight yesterday.

The Department of Health measles vaccine clinic held yesterday at the Palisades Center Mall delivered 47 MMR vaccinations. Since the beginning of the measles outbreak over 11,100 MMR vaccinations have been given between the Dept. of Health, community health partners like Refuah and private physicians.

There is no media availability on this subject today. Visit the Measles Information section of the Rockland County Department of Health website for background information on this subject.