Global Glimpse Awarded Grant to Fund Travel Scholarships for Promising High School Students in New York

PRESS RELEASE

ABB OPTICAL GROUP, one of the nation’s leading distributors of optical products, is pleased to announce that Global Glimpse will receive a $1,000 grant through the company’s fifth annual ABB Cares program, which recognizes and celebrates outstanding non-profit organizations throughout the country.

Global Glimpse, nominated by local optometrist Dr. Jeffrey M. Rubin, is dedicated to providing powerful travel and leadership opportunities to diverse high school students. Global Glimpse students engage in pre-trip workshops that prepare them for a structured 16-day international experience focused on service-learning, cultural immersion, and leadership development. The organization will receive a $1,000 ABB Cares grant to help fund need-based travel scholarships to make the program accessible to high school youth from all socioeconomic backgrounds in Rockland County.

Global Glimpse is a highly selective, structured leadership program that brings groups of students from a variety of high schools together through travel with skilled teachers the summer after their junior year. While abroad, the students explore history, culture, politics, poverty, education, development and business in a developing country. The grant will help provide scholarships to ensure that all Rockland County students are afforded the same opportunity for transformative travel to become more open-minded and confident global leaders.

“For the past two years, my daughter has served on the advisory board of Global Glimpse, helping with fundraising events and expansion in the New York metropolitan area,” Dr. Rubin said. “I have come to really appreciate the impact that the Global Glimpse program has on today’s youth. The significant impression that the program leaves on these children is invaluable and I’m glad to help contribute to its growth in the New York area.”

The ABB Cares program recognizes charities that have been nominated by eye care professionals across the country for exceptional programming and community impact. Other 2018 grant recipients are: Extra Special People in Watkinsville, Georgia; Santa Maria Hostel in Houston; Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic in Port Charlotte, Florida; Alameda Education Foundation in Alameda, California; Interfaith Outreach in Plymouth, Minnesota; and Special Kids Connect in Monterey, California.

“The work that Global Glimpse does to help shape our future leaders is so important,” said ABB OPTICAL GROUP Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke. “We are proud to support an organization that provides promising young leaders with the opportunity to flourish and thank Dr. Rubin for bringing Global Glimpse to our attention.”

For more information about the New York Chapter of Global Glimpse, contact Alex Fogel at alex@globalglimpse.org or call 1-800-499-0656.