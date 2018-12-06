Suffern Family Loses Home & Pets in Massive Fire

PHOTOS SUBMITTED

A fire destroyed a Suffern family’s home at 80 Washington Ave. on Wednesday. The blaze broke out as a result of a space heater gone awry.

The fire took hours to get under control.

Homeowner Debbie McGhee and her 22-year-old son and a friend both survived, but sadly the family’s two dogs and two of their cats perished in the inferno.One of the family’s cats did survive the massive blaze, which closed down area roads for several hours.

McGhee lived in the home her entire life. Donations are being accepted by the All Souls Community Church.