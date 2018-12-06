Rockland County awarded over $3.6 million through State’s BRIDGE NY Initiative

COUNTY PRESS RELEASE – County Executive Ed Day announced last week that Rockland County has been awarded four grants worth over $3.6 million through the State’s BRIDGE NY program.

The County was awarded a $1.92 million grant to replace the bridge on Grassy Point Road over the Minisceongo Creek. The County was also awarded $808,000 to replace the culvert under Call Hollow Road at the Minisceongo Creek; $555,000 to replace the culvert on Hungry Hollow Road for a tributary to the Saddle River and $348,000 to replace the culvert on Townline Road for a tributary to the Hackensack River.

“This money will help Rockland County as we continue to improve our infrastructure,” said County Executive Ed Day. “County residents and tourists visiting from as far away as Ireland and China will benefit from these needed upgrades. I am appreciative that the Bridge NY Program and Governor Cuomo recognized the merit of these projects, and I thank the Rockland County Highway Department and our grant writing consultants Millennium Strategies for their hard work preparing the grant applications.”

In addition, $995,000 will go to the Town of Orangetown to replace the Mountainview Avenue culvert over the Sparkill Creek. $670,000 will go to the Village of Wesley Hills to replace the culvert on Wesley Chapel Road over the Willow Tree Brook. $291,000 will go to the Village of Chestnut Ridge to replace the culvert on Pinebrook Road over the Pine Brook.