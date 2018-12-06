Reader Can’t Believe Democrats’ Amendments to Rockland County 2019 Budget

To the Editor,

I just cant believe Democrats on the County Legislature are intentionally submitting a budget balanced on unrealistic sales tax revenues. The Democrats on our legislature are one of two things 1.Grossly incompetent or 2. Unbelievably Stupid. This same [mistake] of balancing the budget with unrealistic made up numbers has been going on for years in Rockland County, It resulted in the County falling into Debt. The People of Rockland County deserve better. It appears some of these Legislators just don’t care to do their job in a correct and competent way. Perhaps they should be IMPEACHED for their incompetence.

Sincerely,

Dave Veraja

Sloatsburg