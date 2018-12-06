MANY CALL FOUL ON TREATMENT OF LONGTIME C’TOWN BASEBALL COACH

BY KATHY KATHN

Clarkstown Central School District will meet tonight, December 6, at 8 p.m. to decide the future coaching career of Michael Pisano, himself a graduate of the school district who has been head coach for Clarkstown North’s baseball team.

Pisano, who also teaches fourth grade, has been with the district nearly three decades. His fellow coach, Dennis Covert, said he and many other coaches from Rockland and Westchester will be at the Clarkstown School Board’s meeting tonight to stand behind Pisano. It has been widely rumored that CSSD will not renew his coaching contract for the 2019 season.

“We really don’t understand the reason behind this,” Covert said. “Pisano is an outstanding coach. he is well-liked and does a great job. Some parents on the Clarkstown North’s Facebook page made some derogatory comments about him, and we’ve heard the majority of the school board has decided to cancel his contract coaching baseball next year.”

Pisano, also a fourth-grade teacher, will retain his teaching position but possibly see his coaching job dropped. The school board holds its meeting tonight to decide the fate of Coach Pisano.

His colleagues expect a hefty turnout at the board’s meeting at 62 Old Middletown Road tonight.