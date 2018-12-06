Letter to editor: Thank you from Assemblyman Brabenec

To the Editor,

I would like to thank all the voters of the 98th district for re-electing me to another term as your State Assemblyman. When all the votes were counted, I won by 63% of the vote, almost 27 points and 10,000 votes over my opponent, making this one of the most successful races in the Hudson Valley. I am honored and humbled by your confidence in me and it has been the honor of my life serving you for the past four years. I will proudly continue to fight for you and be your voice and advocate. I will vote for, and also propose initiatives, to lower our tax burden, fix infrastructure, pass comprehensive ethics reform, defend our law enforcement officials, first responders, and veterans, and help our farmers succeed. It is also a top priority of mine to continue providing top notch constituent service to all the residents of the district. Finally, I want to thank my staff along with numerous friends and volunteers that put in many hours over the past year spreading our message of positive reform, It is because of your efforts that this race was a total success. If anyone ever has a question, problem, or concern, and you think I may be able to help, please call my office at 845-544-7551 or e-mail me at brabeneck@nyassembly.gov. Wishing everyone has a happy holiday season and a very happy, healthy, and successful 2019!

Sincerely,

Karl A. Brabenec

New York State Assemblyman

98th District