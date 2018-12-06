County hosting flu vaccine clinics

The Health Department will be giving the flu vaccine on Fridays, beginning December 14th to March 1st, from 11 am to 12 pm, by appointment only. Call (845) 364-2534 for more information and to make an appointment. You can also check with your doctor and your child’s doctor, or visit www.flu.gov/ to find flu vaccine clinics in our area.

The Health Department is offering the flu vaccine free of charge if you: are 65 years and older (please bring identification with proof of age); have Medicare or Medicaid (please bring your card); or are uninsured or underinsured. There is a $20 fee (down from $25 last year) for those 6 months through 64 years old. Cash or checks will be accepted. For those with private health insurance, we will provide you with a receipt to submit to your health insurance for possible reimbursement. The Health Department is giving the quadrivalent flu vaccine which does not contain preservatives, including thimerosal. The vaccine is called quadrivalent because it offers protection against four different flu virus strains that research shows will be most common during this flu season: two influenza (flu) A virus strains and two influenza B virus strains. It is recommended that you wait for 15 minutes after being vaccinated so you can be observed for any reactions.

The flu vaccine offers protection for you through the holidays, and for the rest of the flu season. “Anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu vaccine yet should do so now. It takes about two weeks after getting the flu vaccine for your body to build the antibodies (infection fighting cells) it needs to protect from the flu, just in time for your holiday get-togethers with family and friends. Once vaccinated, you can enjoy this holiday season knowing that you have taken the single best step to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu,” said Dr. Ruppert.

The flu is not just a bad cold! It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Anyone can get sick from the flu. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious flu complications. Everyone six months of age and older should get the flu vaccine each year. Besides getting your flu vaccine, follow these good health habits to help prevent getting and spreading the flu: avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home when you are sick; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; wash your hands often; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth; and practice other good health habits, such as get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.