Assemblyman-Elect Colin Schmitt and Assemblyman Dan Stec make friendly wager over Army-Navy Game

New Windsor, NY— (12/4/18) Assemblyman-elect Colin Schmitt (99th Assembly District) is a member of the Army National Guard and will represent West Point come January. Assemblyman Dan Stec (114 Assembly District) is a Navy veteran and represents Whitehall, NY the birthplace of the US Navy. The two have entered into a friendly wager over the storied Army-Navy rivalry football game coming up this Saturday.

Assemblyman-elect Schmitt stated, “West Point football is unstoppable this season. We are nationally ranked for the first time since the nineties and are heading back to the Armed Forces Bowl. After beating Navy the last two years the Black Knights are ready for a three-peat. I have no doubt that Army will beat Navy so I have no concern with placing a wager with my new colleague Assemblyman Stec.”

Schmitt continued, “I know Army will return to the fighting 99th Assembly District victorious. I am so confident I am willing to bet a dozen of Soons Orchards famous Apple cider donuts from Wawayanda, a growler from Rushing Duck Brewery in Chester and a pie from Jones Farm in Cornwall if things don’t work out for Army. I will hand all this over while wearing a Navy hat! I know I will be collecting from Assemblyman Stec though so I am not worried. Go Army!”

“Army’s had a good run this year but its quest for a three-peat is far short of Navy’s prior 14-game streak and all-time series 60-51-7 advantage,” said Stec. “This is a game where you throw the season records out – anything can happen. I’m confident Navy will pull off the upset.”

Stec continued, “Should the unthinkable happen, I’m willing to deliver my Army colleague a dozen cider donuts from Hicks Orchard in Granville, a growler from Davidson Brothers in Glens Falls and a pie from the famous Noonmark Diner in Keene Valley – all while wearing an Army hat.”

The Army-Navy Game rivalry dates back to 1890 and is the third leg of the series for the commanders-in-chiefs trophy. The game will air 3 PM EST this Saturday, December 8th on CBS.