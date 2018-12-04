Measles Problen Continues in Rockland, Exposure Reported at Mall & East Ramapo Grammar School

The Palisades Center is one of the latest sites in the county to be exposed to measles, Rockland official announced this past weekend. The ongoing measles outbreak continued over Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday Nov. 24. According to health officials the latest exposure took place at Best Buy in the mall between 7 pm and 9:30 p.m.

Recently a new case has been reported at an East Ramapo elementary school. This was the first report of exposure at a school since the outbreak began months ago in October.

Students were sent home with a letter warning parents and guardians about the outbreak. The Rockland County Department of Health asked the school for a list of all students immunization status.

There are 87 confirmed cases and seven other suspected ones in the county. Measles is highly contagious and can stay in the air for up to two hours. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure but can appear as early as seven days or as late as 21.