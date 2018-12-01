OMBUDSMAN ALERT: ROCKLAND’S FEDERAL AND STATE REPS SUPPORT FUNDING FOR STUDY TO IMPROVE ROCKLAND’S BUS TRANSPORTATION

BY DR. LOUIS ALPERT

Ombudsman

Is the TOR bus schedule in Rockland County fair to all riders? Does the Town of Ramapo receive more than its fair share of bussing attention while other parts of Rockland languish? If so, can this be fixed?

The Ombudsman Alert asked state and federal officials representing Rockland County for their opinion on mass transit in Rockland.

Lawmakers revealed that a change in TOR scheduling would require a study, followed by new action by the Rockland County Dept. of Transportation.

Said Congresswoman Nita Lowey:

“Many Rockland residents depend on public transportation to reach work, school, and other important destinations. As the Ranking Member on the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue to support smart federal investments in transportation to help ensure the Lower Hudson Valley has the resources to serve residents, support economic growth, and prosper.”

State Senator David Carlucci:

“It’s imperative residents have mass transportation options, something that’s always been lacking in Rockland County. Bus service is critical to the County when train service is limited. If town supervisors feel the county bus service is not adequate, then I will certainly work with fellow leaders to make mass transit options more available.”

State Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski:

“I’m committed to maximizing transportation services for Rockland County. There is currently a State funding model that is based on mileage and ridership. I am happy to work with our Towns and County to identify additional routes to fill coverage gaps.”

State Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffe:

“As elected officials our job is to listen and to alleviate hardships where they exist. Given the limited mass transit options available in Rockland, I will be meeting with Supervisor Day to discuss where the need is for additional bus service in Orangetown and continue working with my colleagues and the Department of Transportation to ensure Rockland residents have access to efficient, affordable, and reliable transportation that serves their unique needs and encourages ridership.”