STATEMENT FROM HI TOR ANIMAL SERVICES

“A ringworm outbreak was discovered shortly after we made a change in shelter management. A team of board-certified shelter veterinarians has confirmed this originated from a disregard of proper protocols in accepting and handling surrendered animals, which has also contributed to overcrowding. We are aggressively taking the steps necessary to care for the cat population and eradicate the infection. It is unfortunate that individuals without any way of knowing the facts have continued to spread falsehoods about what has actually occurred. We will continue to provide the facts as information becomes available.”

Debbie DiBernardo

President, Hi Tor Animal Shelter