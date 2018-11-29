Rockland County Students Have Chance for A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship

Students of Rockland County, you are being invited to try and win a scholarship presented by A-1 Auto Transport for $250, $500 or $1,000 to put towards your education. Headquartered in Aptos, California with offices in New York, A-1 Auto Transport has provided reliable transport services to residents of New York for more than 20 years.

Those that want to try and win the scholarship must be a current student with a college, university, trade school or other educational program and must hold a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.0 to enter. Both full and part time students are welcome to apply. Students should send their full name, contact information and school information over to scholarships@a1autotransport. com and be sure to include a 1,000-word essay.

Students are being asked to include the essay to compete for the chance to win the scholarship awards. The essay should be no less than 1,000 words, completely your own words and not copied from elsewhere and should be on an auto transport topic. Some recommended topics include:

Freight shipping

Enclosed car shipping

Overseas moving

Door to door shipping

Students are encouraged to be thoughtful and creative but to stay on topic when writing their essays. Those that are found to have plagiarized will be removed from the program. Students can grab the link to their work once it is published and are encouraged to share it with friends and family.

The deadline to get your essays in is March 10, every year. The Scholarship Committee will be announcing the winners by the end of March 2019 and emailing them directly. The scholarship page on the A1 website has more information about the scholarship here https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/