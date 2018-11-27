The Pros and Cons of Inbox Dollars

When it comes to the most popular online rewards clubs out there, Inbox Dollars seems to be on every single list. However, as we all know, some of these clubs are nothing more than a way to scam people into increasing the traffic on that certain website.

Therefore, before starting to use Inbox Dollars – and any other online rewards club – it is better that you look into its pros and cons and determine if it’s actually worth your time and if it is a scam or not.

In order to help you in your searches, we have round up the information we found about Inbox Dollars and came up with the following pros and cons in regard to this website.

The Pros

No Points Reward System

Yes, you read that right! This shouldn’t confuse you – it simply means that the system doesn’t reward you points that you later have to convert into actual cash. It means that every single activity on the website rewards you with cash that goes into your balance and that can be later withdrawn.

Rated and Accredited

As mentioned before, Inbox Dollars is a very popular online rewards club – the fact that it is trustworthy can be seen from its BBB accreditation, completed with an A+ rating.

Reward Connections

While most online reward clubs have connections with companies/ marketplaces that you’ve never heard of, Inbox Dollars has connections with probably some of your favorite companies out there – such as eBay, Netflix, and Stamps.com.

Community

At the moment, there are more than 10 million people that are registered and use Inbox Dollars. Moreover, the online rewards club’s social media pages are followed by a high number of people, as well.

Of course, this can mean only one thing – that the service is legit and paying on time.

Transparency and Flexibility

When cashing out, there are no hidden fees that you have to worry about – also, in terms of flexibility when doing so, you can select the classic cheque option or the ePayment one.

The Cons

Deposit Limitation

One of the cons of Inbox Dollars is that the service doesn’t offer you the ability to cash out directly or to your PayPal account. Of course, this might make it a bit harder for your earned cash to get to you – but they will, as reported.

No Partial Payments

The minimum balance that your account must have before you are able to check out is of $30 – moreover, once you decide to cash out, you have to do so in full, as partial payments are not part of your cash out options.

Processing Fee

When you choose to cash out the minimum required balance, you will be charged with a $3 processing fee – which, to be honest, is quite common to most online rewards clubs.

However, you can avoid this processing fee if you choose to wait until you accumulate $40 in your account and then cash out.

Merchant eCard and Pre-Paid Visa Cash Cards

You must remember that these two are eligible for the residents of the US only.