Breaking News this Week

Car Salesman Dies after being shot at Youbs Auto Sales at 357 Route 59

A Middletown car salesman died after being shot multiple times over the weekend in Rockland County. On Saturday thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Youbens was working at Youbs Auto Sales, a used car business located at 357 route 59, at around 3:15 p.m. when a dispute with a customer led to him being gunned down. A witness said the shooter fled the scene before police arrived, leaving Mr. Youbens to die from his injuries. Police have yet to release any more information than only stating that, “the investigation into the homicide is continuing.”

Minor School Bus Accident in Pearl River

An early morning school bus accident has caused the injury of an adolescent in Pearl River Monday morning. Near the intersection of Route 304 and Washington Avenue, a bus carrying eight Albertus Magnus High School students was struck by a Mercedes-Benz at around 7:35 a.m. A young girl injured her chin because of the crash and was immediately taken to Nyack Hospital where she was being expected to fair fine. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz had to be taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, after first responders physically removed him from the car due to the extensive damage caused by the accident. All students were eventually released to their parents with police stating traffic was moving normally again after being congested all morning.

Traffic Meter Signals Placed in Westchester o Reduce Travel Time

As part of the Transit Link Program, new state of the art ramp traffic meter signals were placed in three locations along the Westchester County access ramps. According to DOT spokeswoman Gina DiSarro, “Ramp meters regulate traffic flow to help manage congestion and minimize highway entrance ramp traffic queues extending to nearby roadways.” By 2020, Rockland County will have ten more ramp meters inserted at different spots on the Palisades Parkway, I- 87, and I-287. The overall goal of the program is to connect Suffern and Port Chester, while reducing travel time for all motorist and commuters.