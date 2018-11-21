What’s Happening 11/21/18

By George J. Dacre

Borderline Folk Music Club will be presenting “The Mountain Oysters” Americana, Country and Bluegrass music with a twist at their annual holiday concert Sunday, December 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the Nanuet Library. Contact BorderlineFolkMusic@gmail.com.

“A Christmas Carol,” the musical adaptation of the Dickens classic, opens November 29 at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford and runs through December 23. Matinees and evening shows include food. Call 914-592-2222 or go to broadwaytheatre.com.

WBTS’s “Phantom” is now on main stage and played to an audience of nine people during last Thursday’s snowstorm. Bob Funking of WBT said, “The show went on” and “That is what we do.”

Pitch Thursday has been rescheduled at the Garner Arts Center in Garnerville due to the weather and is set for November 29 at the industrial Arts Brewing Center with music by Nev Cadesco of West Haverstraw starting at 6:30 p.m. Go to info@garnerartscenter.org for more info.

A free evening of theater at Dominican College of Blauvelt with Professor Lori Meyers featuring young playwrights in a festival and with works by Oscar Wilde and William Inge at the Faculty Lecture Hall on campus November 28 at 7:30 p.m. Contact Dominican College.

The Town of Orangetown is doing their 27th annual Santa Claus Run starting in Veterans Memorial Park Sunday, December 9 at 10 a.m. Call the Orangetown Parks and Recreation at 845-359-6503 for information.

Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford will host their 2018-2019 New Years party featuring the production of “Phantom,” dining and dancing on stage to the music of the Tuxedo Park Orchestra till 2 a.m. Great fun food, champagne and hors d’ oerves. Visit broadwaytheatre.com or call 914-592-2222.

Dominican College of Blauvelt will be continuing their annual Christmas concert December 22. It will feature Reverend Alphonse Stevenson and the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea at 3 p.m.in the Hennessy Center.

“She Loves Me” the musical continues at Elmwood Playhouse, Nyack on weekends. Rated highly by the Rockland County Times as “one of their best.” Go to elmwoodplayhouse.com or call 845-353-1313.

Auditions for roles in Neil Simon’s “Lost In Yonkers” is set for December 5, 10 and 12 at the Playhouse on Spook Rock Road in Wesley Hills. For cast information, go to antrimplayhouse.com.