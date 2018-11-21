TIMELINES 11/21/18

Rockland Riders are Frustrated with Bus Options

Rockland bus riders trying to cross the Hudson River are facing difficulties with the New York State Department of Transportation’s Hudson Link bus service. The 6:40 a.m. bus to Tarrytown has only showed up to Atropee Way in Nyack and has only showed up twice. These buses are the topic of many open houses and public meetings. Unfortunately the reality of bus transportation available across the new bridge is continuing to grow. The evening bus service home to Rockland remains slow due to traffic, and the bus lane will not be open until sometime in 2019.

New York AG Supports Banking Regulation

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, and 14 other Attorneys General, have filed a comment letter to require banks to serve low and moderate-income communities. This would protect these individuals from lending discrimination. The coalition filed the comment with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which is trying to weaken the oversight of bank compliance. “All New Yorkers deserve equal access to banking, loans, and investment services. Yet this proposal would dramatically weaken banks’ obligations under the Community Reinvestment Act, undermining the very purpose of the act, and leading to disinvestment in our most vulnerable communities,” Attorney General Underwood said. The comment from them urges the OCC to withdraw this proposal for many reasons.

Yeshivas Under More State Scrutiny

The state education department issued guidelines to determine if private schools, particularly Yeshivas, are complying with state laws regarding teaching secular academics. This new standard requires districts to conduct reviews during the 2018-2019 school year. These initial reviews have to be completed by Dec. 15, 2021. The review process will take some time as districts are not given additional funding to review private schools. For schools falling below the mark, resources will be available to improve the school. If schools appear to not put an effort into increasing their academic standards, parents will be notified to transfer their students.

Snow Storm Hits Tri-State

The November snow storm that wreaked havoc on the Tri-State area left commuters frustrated. The first storm of the season last week brought more than five inches. Police advised people to stay indoors and avoid the roads, while commuters were stuck in traffic for hours. The Port Authority Bus Terminal was partially shut down and buses were stuck in traffic in New York and New Jersey. The Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit railways also had systemic delays. The snowfall was much heavier than predicted, and New York’s sanitation department had more than 500 salt spreaders deployed by noon but they couldn’t keep up. Flight delays were up to four hours at JFK as well.

Man Killed by Marked Police Car in Haverstraw

A man was struck and killed by a marked patrol car in Garnerville on Sunday. The victim, 69-year-old Michael Rizzetta, was struck on Route 202 and died shortly after being taken to Nyack Hospital. The police call it a “tragic accident.” The officer driving the car was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and his identity has not been released. Other police departments were involved in the investigation.