State Labor Department Releases Preliminary October 2018 Area Unemployment Rates

The New York State Department of Labor today released preliminary local area unemployment rates for October 2018. Rates are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The State’s area unemployment rates rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York State each month.

From October 2017 to October 2018, the State’s private sector job count increased by 122,500. In October 2018, the number of private sector jobs in the State was 8,218,800. The State’s private sector job count is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers, which is conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition, the State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.1% to 4.0% in October 2018.

Local Area Unemployment Rates* (%)

October 2017 and October 2018

(not seasonally adjusted) *Data are preliminary and subject to change. October 2018* October 2017 Metro Areas 3.6 4.4 Albany-Schenectady-Troy 3.1 4.1 Binghamton 3.8 4.9 Buffalo-Niagara Falls 3.6 4.9 Dutchess-Putnam 3.1 4.2 Elmira 3.9 5.2 Glens Falls 3.3 4.2 Ithaca 3.0 4.1 Kingston 3.2 4.3 Nassau-Suffolk 3.1 4.2 New York City 3.9 4.4 Orange-Rockland- Westchester 3.3 4.4 Rochester 3.5 4.7 Syracuse 3.5 4.7 Utica-Rome 3.6 4.8 Watertown-Fort Drum 4.1 5.6 Non-metro counties 3.6 4.9

The data in the preceding table are not seasonally adjusted, which means they reflect seasonal influences (e.g., holiday and summer hires). Therefore, the most valid comparisons with this type of data are year-to-year comparisons of the same month, for example, October 2017 versus October 2018.

Unemployment Rate Highlights in October 2018 (not seasonally adjusted):

The counties in New York State with the lowest unemployment rates in October 2018 include: Columbia County (2.7%) Saratoga County (2.9%) Seneca County (3.0%) Tompkins County (3.0%) Yates County (3.0%) Albany County (3.1%) Dutchess County (3.1%) Nassau County (3.1%) Ontario County (3.1%) Putnam County (3.1%) Suffolk County (3.1%)

lowest unemployment rates in October 2018 include:

See County Unemployment Rates (opens in new window) for current unemployment rates for all 62 counties in New York State.

Labor force data for the current month are preliminary and subject to revision as more information becomes available the following month. Revised estimates for prior months are available at: labor.ny.gov/stats/LSLAUS. shtm

See State and Area Unemployment Rates (opens in new window)

See Unemployment Rate Map (opens in new window)

See Jobs and Unemployment Fact Sheet (opens in new window)