ShopRite of Tallman December Culinary Workshops

Looking for the perfect dish to serve at your winter soiree or bring to a holiday party? At our December Culinary Workshop, we will have you ready to prepare a mouthwatering and impressive spread the whole crowd will love! Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults!

To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. Prices are $20 per person; children’s workshop are $20 for first child, $10 for any additional children in the same family.

If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Tallman Dietitian Erika Goldstein, RD.

Adults Workshop “Fast & Classy” Menu:

Holiday Honey Balsamic Lamb Chops

Holiday Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Children’s Workshop “Holiday Party Kids Style” Menu:

Purple Sweet Potato Pancakes

Turkey Swedish Meatballs

Christmas Banana Pancakes

Class Sizes are limited so register today.

WHEN: ADULT Workshop: December 20th, 2018 6pm to 8pm

CHILDREN Workshop: December 14th, 5pm to 7pm

WHERE: ShopRite of Tallman

250 NY-59

Airmont, NY 10901

CONTACT: For additional information please contact: