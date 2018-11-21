ShopRite of Tallman December Culinary Workshops

December 20th “Fast & Classy”
December 14th “Holiday Party – Kid’s Style” Children’s Workshop

Looking for the perfect dish to serve at your winter soiree or bring to a holiday party? At our December Culinary Workshop, we will have you ready to prepare a mouthwatering and impressive spread the whole crowd will love! Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults!
To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. Prices are $20 per person; children’s workshop are $20 for first child, $10 for any additional children in the same family.
                                If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Tallman Dietitian Erika Goldstein, RD.
                                                Email: Erika.goldstein@wakefern.com or johna.mailolli@wakefern.com
Adults Workshop “Fast & Classy” Menu:
  • Holiday Honey Balsamic Lamb Chops
  • Holiday Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms
  • Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Children’s Workshop “Holiday Party Kids Style” Menu:
  • Purple Sweet Potato Pancakes
  • Turkey Swedish Meatballs
  • Christmas Banana Pancakes
Classes Cost: $20 per person, $10 for each additional children in the same family.
Class Sizes are limited so register today.
WHEN:                 ADULT Workshop: December 20th, 2018 6pm to 8pm
                                CHILDREN Workshop: December 14th, 5pm to 7pm
WHERE:               ShopRite of Tallman
                                250 NY-59
                                Airmont, NY 10901
 
CONTACT:           For additional information please contact:
                                Maria Tevis marie.sweeney-tevis@wakefern.com
                                Kaitlin Dillon Kaitlin.dillon@wakefern.com

