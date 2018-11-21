ShopRite of Tallman December Culinary Workshops

December 20th “Fast & Classy”
December 14th “Holiday Party – Kid’s Style” Children’s Workshop
Looking for the perfect dish to serve at your winter soiree or bring to a holiday party? At our December Culinary Workshop, we will have you ready to prepare a mouthwatering and impressive spread the whole crowd will love! Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults!
To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. Prices are $20 per person; children’s workshop are $20 for first child, $10 for any additional children in the same family.
Adults Workshop “Fast & Classy” Menu:
- Holiday Honey Balsamic Lamb Chops
- Holiday Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms
- Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Children’s Workshop “Holiday Party Kids Style” Menu:
- Purple Sweet Potato Pancakes
- Turkey Swedish Meatballs
- Christmas Banana Pancakes
Classes Cost: $20 per person, $10 for each additional children in the same family.
Class Sizes are limited so register today.
WHEN: ADULT Workshop: December 20th, 2018 6pm to 8pm
WHERE: ShopRite of Tallman
250 NY-59
Airmont, NY 10901
CONTACT: For additional information please contact:
Kaitlin Dillon Kaitlin.dillon@wakefern.com