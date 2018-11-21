PRESS RELEASE: WRCR Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Return AM 1700 to the Airwaves 

Garnerville, NY – Rockland’s only local radio station last week launched a GoFundMe campaign to restore its broadcasting tower. WRCR has been providing internet-only service on its website, www.WRCR.com, since August 2017, when the station lost the lease for its transmitter site in Nanuet, NY. WRCR AM 1700 launched at 10,000 watts in July 2015, replacing the old 500-watt station at AM 1300.

After a lengthy search, a location with a tower has been secured in Haverstraw, but the station’s internet-only presence has not been able to draw enough funding to make it happen.

“We have an agreement in place to purchase the property with an existing tower. Now, we need the funds to make the down-payment,” Dr. Alexander Medakovich, president of Alexander Broadcasting, Inc., said. “People who contribute to our cause demonstrate their support of local, community-focused, interactive radio. Rocklanders and residents of the surrounding areas, including Westchester, Orange and Bergen counties, deserve to be able to find us on the radio dial as they have for many, many years. Our goal is to raise enough money to secure the property and get back on the air by the end of the year,” Dr. Medakovich added.

Corporations that donate $10,000 (Platinum Level) will get exclusive naming rights for one year for the studio, with mentions of their business during each and every local newscast as well as whenever the studio is referred to during the course of any conversation. Corporate donations of $5,000 or more (Gold Level) can choose to have exclusive sponsorship for a year of segments during WRCR’s flagship program, “The Morning Show with Steve & Jeff,” including Mark Hanok’s weather forecasts, traffic reports, the studio call-in phone line or other popular segments such as Adoptable Pets, local newsmakers and more.