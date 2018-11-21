Press Release: Metro-North Un-“Fare” to Rockland Commuters

“In the spirit of goodwill, NJT offered this fare discount to its riders and frankly it is ridiculous that Metro-North will not do the same for their West of Hudson riders,” said County Executive Ed Day. “The improvements being touted by MNR are really repairs that have needed to be done for quite a long time and using the express train savings to fund the work should not have been necessary. It is time for Metro-North to give its riders a break as a minor compensation for the abhorrent service they have suffered, the same as commuters in New Jersey.”

Rockland County is continuing to request that Metro-North extend the same discount to its West of Hudson customers that NJT is providing. We also expect that Metro-North recommend to the MTA Board that there should be no fare increases for West of Hudson riders.