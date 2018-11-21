LETTER TO EDITOR: Balderdash and Claptrap

To the Editor,

Donald Trump must still be smarting from his 2,868,691 popular vote loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election which he claimed was due to voter fraud. He even directed Mike Pence to form a committee to substantiate his claim. A committee was created and under the leadership of Republican Kris Kolbach, the former Kansas Secretary-of-State and recently defeated (by Democrat Laura Kelly) candidate for Governor, the so-called investigation went nowhere.

But that didn’t stop Donald from once again repeating his claim of fraudulent voting. In the wake of the hotly contested Florida Senate and Governor races, here’s what the delusional Mr. Trump recently said in an interview with the Daily Caller a conservative news website, “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go round in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

He then went on to repeat another claim which he had previously made in August, “If you buy a box of cereal – you have a voter ID. They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”

But for the sad and troubling fact that these ramblings are so out of touch with reality, they would be laughable.

Sincerely,

Stanley P. Cracovia

Nyack