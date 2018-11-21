Greater Hudson Valley Health System Receives 2018 Gold Level Baldridge PiPEx Award

PRESS RELEASE – The Greater Hudson Valley Health System (GHVHS), comprised of Orange Regional Medical Center, Catskill Regional Medical Center, Orange Regional Medical Group, Catskill Regional Medical Group, Orange Regional Medical Center Foundation and Catskill Regional Medical Center Foundation, has been awarded the 2018 Gold Award for Achievement of Excellence by Partners in Performance Excellence (PiPEx).

PiPEx provides organizations across Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island with assessments and feedback aimed at catalyzing improvement.

The award is an advanced level of recognition for Greater Hudson Valley Health System’s commitment to leadership, strategy development, workforce and customer engagement, information technology, operational effectiveness and patient safety. The award signifies that Greater Hudson Valley Health System has met or exceeded stringent national guidelines.

“It is an honor to be included, once again, in this recognition from Partners in Performance Excellence,” said Orange Regional’s President & CEO Scott Batulis. “This recognition further identifies the Greater Hudson Valley Health System as a leader in healthcare for our region, and should assure our patients and the community at large of our commitment to quality care for all, close to home.”