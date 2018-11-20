SPRING VALLEY PARKING ATTENDANT CHARGED WITH DOUBLE-DIPPING, FALSIFYING RECORDS 

PRESS RELEASE

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe this week announced that Aleksandr Fridman (DOB 09/06/1956) of 45 Omni Court, New City, New York has been arrested by members of the Joint Public Corruption Task Force and charged with:

*One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” Felony

*43 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, class “E” Felonies

District Attorney Zugibe said, “”This defendant has been charged with cheating Spring Valley taxpayers of several thousand dollars by fraudulently submitting payroll records. His actions are especially egregious because of his law enforcement positions in both Spring Valley and Ramapo.”

Fridman worked as a full-time parking attendant, employed by the Village of Spring Valley. Unbeknownst to village officials, the defendant was also employed as a court officer by the Town of Ramapo. According to the charges, on 43 separate occasions in 2018, the defendant was paid simultaneously to work for the Village of Spring Valley and the Town of Ramapo.

The investigation revealed Fridman would sign-in to work in Spring Valley, then drive to Ramapo to work as a court officer, allegedly being compensated by both municipalities simultaneously. It is alleged that the defendant would return to Spring Valley at the end of the work day and sign out.

District Attorney Zugibe said Fridman “double-dipped” on 43 days in 2018, resulting in a theft from the Village of Spring Valley of over $4,900. The arrest was the culmination of an investigation by the Public Corruption Task Force.

He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and scheduled to appear again on December 10. Executive Assistant District Attorney Richard Kennison Moran, Bureau Chief of the Public Corruption Task Force for the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case.