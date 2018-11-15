What’s Happening 11/15/18

By George J. Dacre

Auditions for “Medal of Honor Rag” at Antrim Playhouse on Spook Rock Road in Wesley Hills is set for Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. For details and character breakdown, visit AntrimPlayhouse.com

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” opens at Antrim Playhouse December 14 at 8 p.m. with shows December 15 at 2 and 8 p.m. and December 16 at 2 p.m. Auditions for Neil Simons “Lost In Yonkers” will be Wednesday, December 5 at 8 p.m., Monday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. all at the Playhouse. Contact antrimplayhouse.com for details.

Pitch Thursday tonight, November 15, at Industrial Arts Brewing Company at the Garner Arts Center in Garnerville, with music starting at 6:30 p.m. featuring Nev Cadence of West Haverstraw and a new art exhibition “Gravity’s Wings” with paintings by Sharon Falk. Contact info@garnerartscenter.org for more info.

Stephan Lang in “Beyond Glory” portrays the stories of eight US “Medal of Honor” awardees at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford on Tuesday, November 20 with dinner and show. Benefit for Eastchester VFW. Contact broadwaytheatre.com or 914-592-2222.

The Village of Suffern Christmas parade will be held Saturday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. Visit suffernvillage.com. Additionally, the Orangetown Christmas parade will be held Saturday, December 8.

A Pre-Thanksgiving adult comedy night will be held Monday, November 19 at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. Six top acts. Dinner and show. Call 914-592-2222 or go to broadwaytheatre.com. The Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehaving” will be coming to WBT January 31 through February 24, 2019.

“She Loves Me”, continues at Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack weekends through December 8. Directed by Larry Gabbard. Call 845-353-1313 or visit elmwoodplayhouse.com for more info.