Statement from Rockland’s Five Town Supervisors Regarding Hi-Tor Animal Shelter

Today, the five Town Supervisors from Rockland County conducted a joint, unannounced visit to the Hi-Tor animal shelter in Pomona. Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht, Orangetown Supervisor Chris Day, Haverstraw Supervisor Howard T. Phillips Jr., and Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan inspected the shelter to ensure the facility is adequately providing for the health and safety of the animals in Hi-Tor’s care.

The Supervisors also wanted to ensure proper spending of taxpayer funds due to the Town’s agreement with the County of Rockland to provide animal control services at Hi-Tor, which is a not-for-profit entity.

The Supervisors found the shelter cramped but in proper order. All the animals were properly fed and the enclosures were clean. The Rockland County Health Department was also on site during the impromptu visit, which was a welcome and reassuring sight. The Supervisors also had the opportunity to have a candid discussion with Hi-Tor’s newly appointed Shelter Manager Victoria Kartis. The Supervisors were pleased that past practices and prior mismanagement were being addressed.

All five Town Supervisors encourage anyone willing to help or volunteer to please visit the shelter’s website at hitor.org and fill out the simple volunteer application.

