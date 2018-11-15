Elmwood Playhouse presents “She Loves Me” as one of their best shows yet

BY GEORGINA CASAZZA

WEST NYACK—The Elmwood Players present the euphoric and romantic comedy musical, “She Loves Me,” directed by Larry Gabbard, with musical direction by Tony Bellomy. Written by Joe Masteroff with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, “She Loves Me” tells the sweet tale of two souls, despite all odds, who are meant to find their way to each other.

Set in 1930s in Hungary, Georg Nowack (played by Chad Paul Hudson) and Amalia Balash (played by Daniele Hager) work together in Maraczek’s, a local parfumerie, where they have nothing but disdain for each other. Georg thinks Amalia is stuck up, and Amalia thinks Georg is bossy and arrogant. The two, unassuming, both long for true love—and start sending letters to each other through the lonely hearts club penpal service. Through the arguments, songs and many bottles of perfume, it doesn’t take long for the audience to realize that true love is blooming, and it’s more fragrant than you may think.

“She Loves Me” brought audience members to their feet with many new faces to the Elmwood stage, and some tried and true veterans. Leading lady Daniele Hager is back to Elmwood after her incredible performance in last year’s featured musical “The Bridges of Madison County.” With a unique voice unlike many of her costars, it’s clear why Hager is back at Elwood carrying the show on her shoulders.

Not to be out done, Elmwood welcomes Chad Paul Hudson to the family all the way from Indianapolis, Indiana. With an impressive resume, as well as having played the role of young Arpad in “She Loves Me” many years before, Hudson brings a radiant light to the small Nyack stage.

It’s important to note another incredible stage design by David M. Julin, who, after having a successful career as a window display artist in Manhattan, was able to find a love for a new art form in scenic design. Developing an amazing moving set, with three levels, it’s no surprise that Julin is the recent recipiet of the Broadway-World.com award for Best Scenic Designer for Elmwood Playhouse productions of “Next to Normal” and “On Golden Pond.”

The production is set to run through December 8 at the small Nyack theatre. For more information on tickets and directions, please call 845-353-1313 or visit elmwoodplayhouse.com.

ADDITIONAL CREW: Jason Summers, Choreographer; Mike Gnazzo, Lighting Design; Suzanne Potoma, Costume Design; Ron Drobes, Technical Director; Christine Kavanagh, Production Stage Manager; Kathy Gnazzo, Producer.

ADDITIONAL CAST: Bridget Fenton Clark, Ilona Ritter; Rob Webber, Ladislav Sipos; Jon Huston, Steven Kodaly; Adam Feldman, Arpad Laszlo; Joe DeSpirito, Mr. Maraszek; David Sanders, Waiter; Sam Ruck, Busboy; Larry Beckerle, Mr. Keller.

ENSEMBLE: Mariann Felice, Jenn Bedell, Wendy Portney, Denise Maclean, Jennifer Brooks, Stavros Adamides, Greg Schultz.