Crime Report 11/10/18

UNLAWFUL POSESSION OF MARIJUANA

On November 9, 2018, at 1:54 a.m., while on traffic detail, an officer observed a vehicle parked on Battalion Drive, Stony Point occupied by the three following people: Christian Cartier, 20, of Stony Point, NY; Daniel Contreras, age 20, of Stony Point, NY; and Alex Norbeck, age 20, of Stony Point, NY, all of whom were arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana.. Smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, and a strong odor of marijuana could be detected as the officer approached. All defendants in the vehicle admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle. Further investigation led police to a backpack in the vehicle, which contained 78 grams of marijuana, two vials of concentrated cannabis oil, and a fully charged stun gun, all of which the driver of the vehicle, Flora-Cartier, admitted ownership of, and was additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon. One of the passengers was found to be in possession of six grams of marijuana, and the other passenger was in possession of a marijuana cigarette. The defendants were arrested on the above listed charges, were processed and released on their own recognizance. They’re scheduled to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on December 6, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

DWI

Kevin Schmoeger, age 53, of Stony Point, was charged with DWI on October 31, 2018, when a police officer responded to a report of a one-car motor vehicle accident on Reservoir Road. An investigation did determine that the defendant operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition. The defendant provided a breath sample that indicated a BAC of .08. The defendant was arrested, processed and released on recognizance with a return date of November 15, 2018, 1:30 p.m., at Stony Point Justice Court.

GRAND LARCENY & POSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

Phillip DeSimone, age 43, of Stony Point, NY, was arrested for grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree on October 31, 2018. The defendant was arrested after stealing a relative’s credit card in Stony Point to make unauthorized purchases in Haverstraw. The defendant was processed and released on recognizance with a return date of December 4, 2018, 9 a.m., at Stony Point Justice Court.

BENCH WARRANT

Jerome Louis Adler, age 76, of several address in the NY/NJ metro area, was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to appear on charges of torturing or injuring animals/failing to provide sustenance, a class A misdemeanor in the Agricultural and Market Law. Adler was stopped on Rt. 210 in Stony Point as a passenger in a motor vehicle after information was received from a concerned resident who became aware of Adler’s previous arrest for listed offense described in the 2017 press release excerpt below. He was taken into custody and arraigned before the Stony Point Court and will be remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.